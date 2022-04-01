Jesse Marsch looking forward to reunion with mentor Ralph Hasenhuttl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jesse Marsch looking forward to reunion with mentor Ralph Hasenhuttl

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 10:35 am
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch is aiming for a third straight Premier League win (Nick Potts/PA)
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch is aiming for a third straight Premier League win (Nick Potts/PA)

Jesse Marsch aims to outsmart mentor and “gentleman” Ralph Hasenhuttl on Saturday when Leeds take on Southampton.

Leeds resume their Premier League relegation battle at Elland Road against Hasenhuttl’s Saints and Marsch hopes inside information can give him the edge.

The pair forged a close friendship during their managerial stints within the Red Bull stable, when Marsch was at New York and Hasenhuttl in charge of Leipzig.

Marsch said: “In 2016/17, in the winter, Ralph was kind enough to allow me to join his staff for about six, seven weeks in that time.

“Ralph is an incredible human being, that’s the first thing that needs to be said. He’s a really good person that cares about people and cares about his teams and the environments that he creates.

“And then he’s a sharp, intelligent manager and I think he believes in a lot of the same principles and philosophies that I believe in, in football.”

Marsch went on from New York to become assistant to Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig after Hasenhuttl had left the German club in 2018.

Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge of Southampton after leaving RB Leipzig in 2018
Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge of Southampton after leaving RB Leipzig in 2018 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hasenhuttl had guided newly-promoted Leipzig to second and sixth-placed Bundesliga finishes before replacing Mark Hughes at Southampton later that year.

Marsch said: “I learned a lot from from the weeks that I spent with him in that time and the way that he leads and the way that he talks and the way that he thinks, so maybe that helps our team and me prepare for what he is and what his team is right now.

“He’s really a gentleman so when I was first there, he took me on a little tour of the facility and kind of talked about some of the things they were doing in the gym and then he allowed me in every meeting that they ever had as a staff and as a team and then obviously there were a lot of tactical discussions.

“Often I was a fly on the wall and would have some discussions later with him about things.”

Marsch, bidding for a third straight league win to lift Leeds further away from the bottom three, revealed Hasenhuttl has other talents.

“One day, he had the whole staff over at his house for a dinner and he invited me at that time and he played piano for us,” Marsch added. “He’s a really good piano player.

“Like I said to you guys, he’s a gentleman, like through and through. He is a gentleman.”

Marsch must decide whether to hand starts to Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper, who hope to make their first appearances since December after recovering from respective hamstring injuries.

Patrick Bamford has been ruled out for another six weeks after aggravating a troublesome foot injury in the win at Wolves before the international break.

But goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Mateusz Klich and Diego Llorente, forced off due to injuries at Molineux, are all available.

