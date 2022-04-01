Richard Keogh hoping to return for Blackpool’s clash with Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Richard Keogh hoping to return for Blackpool’s clash with Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 10:43 am
Richard Keogh will hope to be fit this weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Richard Keogh will hope to be fit this weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Richard Keogh will push hard to be back in action for Blackpool’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

The centre-back has been out of action since suffering a calf problem in the 1-1 draw with Coventry on February 8.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley hopes to be able to welcome back several long-term absentees after the international break.

Keshi Anderson (hamstring), Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), Jordan Gabriel (hamstring) and Matty Virtue (knee) have all missed major chunks of the season.

Forest striker Lewis Grabban is closing in on a playing return having been out of action since January with an ankle complaint.

The 34-year-old will be handed a late fitness test ahead of Saturday’s Blackpool trip.

Boss Steve Cooper hopes Grabban will be able to play a key role in the final run to the end of the season.

Max Lowe (groin), Steve Cook (ankle) and Scott McKenna (hamstring) are all still sidelined.

