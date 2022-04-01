Sheffield Wednesday hoping to recall Lewis Gibson for visit of AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Gibson could be fit again for Sheffield Wednesday’s League One clash with AFC Wimbledon.

The Everton loan defender has been nursing a muscle problem but could yet be available this weekend.

Liam Palmer is another to have been out of action with a muscle complaint, but he could be sidelined for several more weeks yet.

Josh Windass suffered a recent setback in training so is not ready to return.

New manager Mark Bowen will take the AFC Wimbledon helm for the first time at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The former Wales international has replaced Mark Robinson and will be assisted by Eddie Niedzwiecki.

AFC Wimbledon remain winless in 2022, having lost their last five matches on the spin.

Full-back Cheye Alexander (groin) and Brentford loan striker Aaron Pressley (hamstring) are out for the rest of the season.