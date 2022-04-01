Peterborough duo fit to face Middlesbrough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterborough have forwards Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ricky-Jade Jones fit for Saturday’s Championship clash with Middlesbrough at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Top-scorer Clarke-Harris, who netted twice in the 3-1 win at QPR on March 20, has completed concussion protocol and recovered from a dead leg, and Jones has returned to training following a shoulder injury.

Posh have been awaiting the results of a scan on a knee injury Oliver Norburn sustained on international duty with Grenada, while Ronnie Edwards is unlikely to be involved after testing positive for coronavirus – as has the already-sidelined Kyle Barker.

Steven Benda has been ruled out for four weeks by a broken finger and Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson and Joel Randall remain out as well.

Defensive duo Paddy McNair and Dael Fry are set to be involved for Middlesbrough.

McNair, who has since featured for Northern Ireland, and Fry came off during the 2-0 FA Cup loss to Chelsea two weeks ago due to foot and groin issues respectively.

Riley McGree is expected to make his return from injury, and James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar could be back after illness too.

The game comes too soon for Martin Payero (ankle), while Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher are out for the rest of the season.