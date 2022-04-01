Joe Grayson to return from injury for Barrow’s home fixture with Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Grayson to return from injury for Barrow’s home fixture with Port Vale

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 12:09 pm
Barrow defender Joe Grayson is set for a return from an Achilles injury (Adam Davy/PA)
Barrow defender Joe Grayson is set for a return from an Achilles injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Barrow defender Joe Grayson is set to return to the squad for the first time in over three months for the visit of Port Vale.

The 23-year-old has been out since December 29 with an Achilles injury but has had almost two weeks’ training and played in an inter-club game on Tuesday.

Fellow defender Kgosi Ntlhe, who has featured just once since a knee injury in August, is a couple of weeks away from being available for selection.

A number of other players are carrying knocks which will require time for reintegration.

Port Vale midfielder Tom Pett will be assessed after being forced off just 12 minutes into last weekend’s win over Sutton with a tight hamstring.

Defender Dan Jones is closing in on a return and should be able to play a part in the club’s bid for promotion.

The 27-year-old has not played since a four-match ban in December as a result of Covid and a hamstring problem.

Tom Conlon (Achilles) and James Gibbons (ankle ligament damage) remain sidelined.

