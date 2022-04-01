Joe Grayson to return from injury for Barrow’s home fixture with Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow defender Joe Grayson is set to return to the squad for the first time in over three months for the visit of Port Vale.

The 23-year-old has been out since December 29 with an Achilles injury but has had almost two weeks’ training and played in an inter-club game on Tuesday.

Fellow defender Kgosi Ntlhe, who has featured just once since a knee injury in August, is a couple of weeks away from being available for selection.

A number of other players are carrying knocks which will require time for reintegration.

Port Vale midfielder Tom Pett will be assessed after being forced off just 12 minutes into last weekend’s win over Sutton with a tight hamstring.

Defender Dan Jones is closing in on a return and should be able to play a part in the club’s bid for promotion.

The 27-year-old has not played since a four-match ban in December as a result of Covid and a hamstring problem.

Tom Conlon (Achilles) and James Gibbons (ankle ligament damage) remain sidelined.