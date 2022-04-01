MK Dons welcome trio back from international duty for visit of Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons will be boosted by the return of Troy Parrott, Conor Coventry and Kaine Kesler Hayden for their home game against Shrewsbury.

Parrott, Coventry and Kesler Hayden have all been away on international duty and are expected to be available.

Wing-back Tennai Watson and fellow defender Aden Baldwin both remain sidelined through injury.

Striker Connor Wickham returned to action off the bench in the win at Cambridge last time out and is pushing for a start.

Tom Flanagan could be involved for Shrewsbury.

The defender is available after returning from international duty with Northern Ireland.

The Shrews will be without David Davis, who is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Steve Cotterill’s side have won their last three consecutive games and are 15th in League One.