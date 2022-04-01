Same again for Ipswich as they prepare for visit of Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Same again for Ipswich as they prepare for visit of Cambridge

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 1:21 pm
Kieran McKenna has guided Ipswich on an 11-match unbeaten run (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kieran McKenna has guided Ipswich on an 11-match unbeaten run (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s visit of Cambridge in Sky Bet League One.

Captain Sam Morsy was restored to the starting line-up for last weekend’s clash with Plymouth after a knock and grabbed the only goal of the game to extend the Tractor Boys impressive unbeaten run to 11 matches.

It has raised the prospect of a late promotion push via the play-offs but the hosts remain without Kayden Jackson (hamstring) and George Edmundson (ankle).

Lee Evans (knee) and Idris El Mizouni (Achilles) have recently stepped up their respective recoveries and could be back in contention for the clash with U’s.

Cambridge are expected to be without midfielder Liam O’Neil again due to a calf issue.

He suffered the injury at MK Dons last month and sat out last weekend’s 1-0 win over Wimbledon.

Shilow Tracey was able to return for the victory last time out but U’s boss Mark Bonner is still not able to call upon captain Greg Taylor (ankle).

Jack Iredale (ankle) is close to a return and will be assessed before Saturday but Brighton loanee Jensen is not likely to feature again this season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]