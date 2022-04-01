Burnley cannot ‘write off’ Manchester City clash, says Nick Pope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Burnley cannot ‘write off’ Manchester City clash, says Nick Pope

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 1:57 pm
Nick Pope and Burnley head into Saturday’s match against Manchester City with the Clarets lying second-bottom of the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA).
Nick Pope and Burnley head into Saturday’s match against Manchester City with the Clarets lying second-bottom of the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA).

Nick Pope has stressed Saturday’s clash with Manchester City is not a match relegation-threatened Burnley can “write off”.

With 11 games to go, the Clarets are 19th in the Premier League, four points adrift of 17th-placed Everton.

They play the Toffees at home next Wednesday and rock-bottom Norwich away four days later after hosting table-toppers City, who they have suffered nine successive losses to in all competitions.

Goalkeeper Pope told a press conference: “You want to pick up points every game. Eleven games to go, in the position we are in, it’s not necessarily targeting certain games.

“It’s going into every game, performing that game plan, and putting in good performances to get results when they come.

“Obviously when you play teams around you it is always going to be important. But first of all City is a massive game for us.

“It’s a home game and we can’t just sit back and write it off, that’s something that has not really been our style. (We’ll try to) go out there and use that opportunity to start a good run for ourselves.”

Sean Dyche’s men were beaten only once in seven outings before losing each of their last three games, against Leicester, Chelsea and Brentford.

Asked for his analysis of Burnley’s relegation battle, Pope said: “Of course, the reality is the reality, there’s no hiding from that.

“But we know what we’ve got to do, and we know what we have got – a squad full of leaders, good characters and players who have been in this position before.”

He added: “I think it can only be a good thing – we’ve been in this position before, had to dig ourselves out of a bad start and bad positions and get ourselves over the line.

“We’ve got a really good core group of players who’ve been here before and seen this situation and seen it through to a good outcome. That is what we are after.”

Having been recalled to the England squad last month, Pope played the full duration of Tuesday’s 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast at Wembley, his eighth cap and first for a year.

On his hopes of making the squad for the World Cup later this year, Pope said: “There’ll be all players who have been in an England shirt the last year or so looking for the same thing.

“Club form will be what gets you in the squad at the end of the day, so that’s what I think is important for myself from now to the World Cup.

“(Burnley staying up is important) for England – but also for myself and this club. The experience that we have been here before, the drive and determination to get above the dotted line, that’s what everyone’s got. That’s what the challenge is for us, that’s what has been set.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal