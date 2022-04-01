Nicky Devlin expects battling St Johnstone to throw everything at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nicky Devlin expects battling St Johnstone to throw everything at Livingston

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 2:23 pm
Livingston’s Nicky Devlin, right, expecting St Johnstone surge (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston’s Nicky Devlin, right, expecting St Johnstone surge (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nicky Devlin expects St Johnstone to “throw everything” at Livingston on Saturday in their bid to get away from the cinch Premiership relegation zone.

With two fixtures remaining before the split – and seven left in total – the Perth club are in the relegation play-off spot, four points ahead of bottom side Dundee and eight behind 10th-place Aberdeen.

Lions captain Devlin noted that St Johnstone have lost only two of their last six games and believes Callum Davidson’s side will be going all out for three crucial points at McDiarmid Park.

The 28-year-old right-back said: “They are under pressure but from what I have seen in recent weeks, especially at home, they are going for games now.

“They are obviously trying to win games but they are throwing everything at it now which you expect from teams who are down there, they are sitting second-bottom just now.

“So they are going for it in games now which will make it quite interesting on Saturday.”

Sixth-placed Livingston are behind Hibernian on goal difference, one point ahead of Ross County, Motherwell and St Mirren and two points ahead of Aberdeen.

While Devlin is focusing on a third-successive top-half finish, he remains just a little wary.

The former Ayr United and Walsall player said: “There are probably two different types of pressure going into this stage of the season.

“For us, it’s a good pressure because we have put ourselves in a position where we can challenge for the better stuff in the league.

“Whereas if you are down the bottom it is a completely different pressure you are under. That is real pressure, if you know what I mean.

“It is good to be challenging up the top end for the better things but we are under no illusions, we are (two) points off 10th so we can still be dragged into it, if after the split you are playing the five teams down at the bottom who are all fighting for their lives. It could be a difficult end to the season.”

