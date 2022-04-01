Sunderland duo hoping to be fit for home clash with Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead are nearing a return to action ahead of Sunderland’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Gillingham.

Neither player has featured since the 0-0 draw at Charlton on March 5, a game which saw on-loan forward Broadhead make his only appearance since late December.

However, both men have returned to training quicker than expected, even if Saturday’s game may come too soon.

Defender Danny Batth is also close to getting back in the first team after completing 90 minutes for the Under-23s against Burnley last week.

Gillingham boss Neil Harris must check on a number of players before the long trip north.

Midfielder Gerald Sithole (hamstring) and forward Mustapha Carayol (illness) were again both missing for last weekend’s 2-1 win away to Accrington.

Defender Robbie McKenzie is expected to remain out with a quad strain suffered last month.

On-loan Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips returned as a substitute last week following a three-match ban, and will hope to get back into the starting line-up.