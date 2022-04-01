Cardiff could recall Alfie Doughty for derby clash with Swansea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cardiff could recall on-loan midfielder Alfie Doughty for Saturday’s south Wales derby at home to Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship.

Doughty returns to contention after being ineligible to face parent club Stoke last time out.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison has reported no fresh selection concerns following the 2-1 win over the Potters on March 16.

Midfielder Rubin Colwill is pushing for a start after claiming his first Wales goal on Tuesday evening but captain Sean Morrison (knee) is out for the season, while forward Max Watters (ankle) is unlikely to return.

Swansea will have Flynn Downes and Jamie Paterson back available for the short trip to Cardiff City Stadium.

Midfielder Downes and forward Paterson missed the goalless draw with Birmingham a fortnight ago due to minor muscle issues.

Swans defender Ryan Manning will once again be absent as he completes a four-match ban.

Manager Russell Martin reported no other selection issues.