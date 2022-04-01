Dundee have doubts over Charlie Adam for visit of Aberdeen By Press Association April 1, 2022, 3:01 pm Dundee could be without Charlie Adam this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is a doubt for the cinch Premiership bottom club’s clash with Aberdeen. Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season while Adam Legzdins (knee) remains out too. Matty Kennedy remains out of the Aberdeen squad with a back issue. Dylan McGeouch is unlikely to feature due to a slight niggle while Adam Montgomery’s hamstring problem means he is still out for another three or four weeks. Mikey Devlin (ankle) remains on the sidelines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin backs ‘incredible’ 3,500-strong travelling support to inspire top-six bid at Dundee Richard Gordon: Reasons behind Jim Goodwin’s backroom shake-up at Aberdeen, as Andy Considine deal talks hit sticking point Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin picks up fresh injury setback and ‘is still getting treatment’ Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to approach key Dundee clash with ‘positive mindset’