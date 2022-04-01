Erik ten Hag’s ‘focus is on Ajax’ amid Manchester United speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Erik ten Hag’s ‘focus is on Ajax’ amid Manchester United speculation

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 3:17 pm
Erik Ten Hag did not deny having spoken to Manchester United about taking over as manager (Tess Derry/PA)

Erik ten Hag has not denied speaking to Manchester United about taking over as manager this summer but insisted his full focus remains on finishing the season with Ajax.

United had not rejected reports they had interviewed Ten Hag last week as they seek a permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Paris St Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino and Spain’s Luis Enrique among the others linked with the role.

The 52-year-old has won two Eredivisie titles and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League since being appointed by Ajax in December 2017.

Erik ten Hag, right, and Mauricio Pochettino have been linked with Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

This season his side are two points clear of PSV Eindhoven in the table and will also face PSV in the Dutch cup final later this month, having been knocked out of the Champions League by Benfica in the last-16.

Speaking to Sport 1 in Germany, Ten Hag said he could not rule out leaving Amsterdam this summer.

“My focus is currently only on Ajax,” he said. “But in football you never know. I don’t want to rule anything out. I’m currently employed here at Ajax to perform. With the cup final against Eindhoven, we still have eight finals left, and I need all my energy for that.

“Anything else would just be a distraction. I know that everything in football can change from one day to the next. If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that people here will understand.”

And asked to confirm or deny speaking to United, Ten Hag added: “Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that’s normal.

“Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself. My full focus is completely on Ajax. We are already planning for the new season.

“I’ve sat down with Ajax after every season so far. That will also be the case this time. I can say that Ajax and Erik ten Hag are very happy with each other at the moment.”

