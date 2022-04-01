Lyle Taylor and Troy Deeney facing late checks for Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lyle Taylor and Troy Deeney facing late checks for Birmingham

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 3:37 pm
Lyle Taylor has missed Birmingham’s last two games (Leila Coker/PA)
Birmingham will assess strikers Lyle Taylor and Troy Deeney ahead of hosting local rivals West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship.

Taylor, on loan from Nottingham Forest, has missed Blues’ last two games but could return following a calf injury, while Deeney has been absent for almost three months with a similar issue.

City defender Kristian Pedersen is available following a one-match ban.

But Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi (hamstring) and fellow defender George Friend (calf/knee) are still sidelined for Lee Bowyer’s side.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce will have Sam Johnstone and Andy Carroll available for the short trip to St Andrew’s.

Goalkeeper Johnstone has overcome the illness which caused him to withdraw from England’s squad during the international break, while striker Carroll returns to contention after missing the 2-2 draw at Bristol City with a minor knock.

Baggies forward Daryl Dike, who has been out since January, has suffered a fresh injury setback and may not feature again this season.

Winger Matty Phillips (foot) is nearing a return to first-team training but will not be involved, while striker Kenneth Zohore (thigh) remains sidelined.

