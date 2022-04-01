Harrogate to check on Alex Pattison ahead of visit of Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate will check on the fitness of Alex Pattison ahead of Saturday’s visit of Colchester in Sky Bet League Two.

Pattison was forced off late on during last weekend’s win over Scunthorpe and boss Simon Weaver will make a late call on his fitness.

Captain Josh Falkingham (foot), Brahima Diarra (ankle), Lewis Page (foot) and Lewis Richards (groin) all remain sidelined.

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond should feature for Town despite briefly returning to train with his parent club during the last week.

Colchester will be boosted by their three international players coming back into the fold for the trip to Yorkshire.

Tyreik Wright, Tommy Smith and Armando Dobra all missed the vital 1-0 win over Tranmere.

Alan Judge and Emyr Huws were able to make the bench in last weekend’s victory following spells in the treatment room.

Owura Edwards will be checked on after a knock but Ryan Clampin (knee) remains a long-term absentee.