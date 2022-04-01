Frank Lampard: Richarlison has not struggled with burden of being top striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Frank Lampard: Richarlison has not struggled with burden of being top striker

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 4:03 pm
Everton forward Richarlison has scored just five goals all season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Everton forward Richarlison has scored just five goals all season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Everton manager Frank Lampard does not believe Richarlison has struggled with the burden of being the team’s senior striker this season.

Injury has restricted England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin to just 11 appearances and in his absence the Brazilian, who has played most of his career out wide, has had to be the nominal centre-forward.

A paltry return of just five goals (four in the league) in 23 matches means Richarlison is only third behind summer signings Andros Townsend – whose season has been ended by a knee injury – and Demarai Gray.

The 24-year-old has scored only one Premier League goal since early December but Lampard, who saw the Brazil international score in his first match in charge after taking over from Rafael Benitez, does not think the responsibility has weighed heavy on the player.

“I think the burden of wanting to score goals is a natural one for a goalscorer. I see a hungry player who shows that in his performance a lot,” he said ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Ham.

“It’s the the way I’d want it, I was a similar player myself. I don’t think it is a burden in terms of negative sense.

“It is good burden and when we get a better output from the top end of the pitch we will see results.”

Richarlison will be helped by the return to fitness of Calvert-Lewin, who has made just three starts for Lampard due to illness and injury.

All the striker’s three goals this season came in the opening three matches of the season before a thigh injury sidelined him for more than four months.

“The (international) break has been positive for Dominic. I haven’t had much benefit of him in the league – I think three starts – and he was playing short of fitness,” added the Toffees boss.

“A striker needs to be 100 per cent and we have worked well with him over the last couple of weeks.

“Without putting any undue pressure on him, because it’s tough to be a striker with expectation, but he’s in a good place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal