Wolves boss Bruno Lages expects bids for Ruben Neves despite new contract offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Wolves boss Bruno Lages expects bids for Ruben Neves despite new contract offer

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 4:09 pm
Ruben Neves will be offered a new deal by Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ruben Neves will be offered a new deal by Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wolves will offer Ruben Neves a new deal but boss Bruno Lage admits he will be a wanted man.

The midfielder is in contract talks with the club but Lage fears he could still be tempted away from Molineux.

Neves’ current deal expires in 2024 and he has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Lage said: “For sure, he will receive a proposal from us but the way he plays I can see other teams are looking for him also.

“You never know what can happen. There could be a big team with a big offer and we would need to analyse what is better for us and for the player.

“What is important to say is that it’s very hard to find a player like him. We used to call it a defensive midfielder but it’s now a central midfielder, a guy who can defend and can attack. He can do both things. He can score goals and do assists. It’s very hard to find.

“From my side, he knows my opinion – I want the best for his career. If he prefers to remain with us, for sure we will be happy and stronger. But this is football and you never know.

“When you see the kind of level he’s playing and the challenge we give to him to be more consistent, he’s a big loss for us at the moment.

“I know he’s having a fantastic season. He’s back to what he did in the past and that’s the kind of player we can have with us if we want to create a good team – big players who can put us on a different level.”

Neves is missing until May with a knee injury so sits out Saturday’s derby visit of Aston Villa.

Wolves are also without the banned Raul Jimenez after his dismissal in the 3-2 defeat to Leeds before the international break.

Nelson Semedo is back after a hamstring injury but Ki-Jana Hoever (hamstring) remains sidelined for the hosts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal