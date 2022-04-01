Wigan trio to return from international duty for Bolton match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wigan trio to return from international duty for Bolton match

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 4:19 pm
Will Keane will be available for Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wigan’s international contingent are likely to feature in the derby clash with Bolton on Saturday.

Will Keane, Josh Magennis and James McClean all played two matches for their respective countries and will now bid to help take the Latics to the top of the League One table.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins stepped up his recovery after four months out with a thigh injury with a run-out for the under-23s and could be in contention for a return to the squad.

Callum Lang is available again after serving a two-match ban but Charlie Wyke remains absent.

Bolton will have Gethin Jones available for the first time in more than a month.

The defender returns from compassionate leave following the death of his mother while Wanderers’ four internationals all came through the break with no mishaps.

Lloyd Isgrove will miss the rest of the season, though, after breaking down again on his return from the hamstring injury he suffered back in November.

Kieran Lee is not expected to feature yet following heel surgery, while Josh Sheehan and Andrew Tutte remain sidelined.

