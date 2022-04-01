Steven Gerrard ‘looking for a reaction’ from Aston Villa against rivals Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Steven Gerrard ‘looking for a reaction’ from Aston Villa against rivals Wolves

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 5:03 pm
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard takes his side to Wolves. (John Walton/PA)
Steven Gerrard called for a derby reaction from Aston Villa as they chase Wolves’ tails.

Villa have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats to West Ham and Arsenal to all but end any lingering European hopes.

They go to Molineux on Saturday 10 points behind their hosts in the table and Gerrard wants to see improvement following the 1-0 home defeat to the Gunners before the international break.

“I’m looking for a reaction and a better level of performance over the 90 minutes. Wolves have been terrific this season,” he said.

“They’re well coached, they’re well organised, they’re always in games and they’ve got big talents throughout the squad.

“They’re above us in the league, we’ve got a game in hand and an opportunity to claw some points back, so it’s a big game for us.

“It’s always a game with a rivalry, and it’s very interesting for both sides. I’m really looking forward to the kick-off.”

Marvelous Nakamba remains out with a knee injury but Lucas Digne is fit again after a hamstring issue.

Gerrard added: “We’re a team that wants to go everywhere and win games, we want to be positive and bold. The message will be clear, we’re going to try and get the win that we want and that we need.

“Picking the bones out of it and analysing the group, there have been times away from home when we haven’t won where us being a bit grittier or having a bit more experience about us, we could have taken at least a point away.

“That was the case in the last away game (a 2-1 defeat at West Ham). The second half was a big improvement on the first and if we’d been a bit more clinical or creative in the final third, we might have taken a point out of that game.”

