Wilfried Zaha doubtful for Crystal Palace’s clash with Arsenal

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira could be without Wilfried Zaha for his side’s Premier League clash against Arsenal on Monday.

The Ivory Coast international is a doubt after he was ruled out of his country’s 3-0 defeat against England with a hamstring injury.

Michael Olise could be absent after he withdrew from France’s Under-21 squad with a foot problem, while Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) is also facing a race against time to be fit for the visit of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Bukayo Saka should be fit to feature for Arsenal after missing England’s friendlies following a positive coronavirus test.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was also forced to withdraw from the Three Lions squad with a hip injury which is expected to keep him sidelined this week.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in training following a calf issue and could come into the side.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Olise, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Ferguson, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.