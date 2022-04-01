Fernandes signs new deal and no April fooling AJ – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 1.

Football

Bruno Fernandes signed a new deal at Manchester United.

So happy to keep living this dream for more years ♥️ @ManUtd 🖤 pic.twitter.com/I62k64nBQD — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 1, 2022

Another award for Harry Kane.

Amazing to win this award for the 7th time. Big thanks to all my teammates and coaches. Let’s keep it going in April! pic.twitter.com/7dZ85Yuw45 — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 1, 2022

👑 Harry Kane has now won seven @PremierLeague Player of the Month awards. No player has ever won more. 👊 pic.twitter.com/LelRzOqnIJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 1, 2022

Jose hailed his Roma squad.

Christian Benteke took a trip down memory lane.

The first @premierleague hat-trick. A childhood dream come true. https://t.co/u13X7l1asx — Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) April 1, 2022

Yaya Toure had a new role.

It’s a great honour to announce that I am an official @FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 ambassador on the @roadto2022 I'm looking forward to sharing the excitement with you as we build towards the tournament 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/sPNG6udg2C — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 1, 2022

Cricket

The Great British weather.

Jofra Archer turned 27.

Danni Wyatt relived England’s World Cup semi-final win.

KP got fooled.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka felt grateful.

Man idk what’s going on but I’m just so grateful right now. Cheers to the ups and downs of life for making me appreciate this moment even more. We’re back in a final, see you on Saturday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cNxV1lZC7d — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 1, 2022

Darts

Uncanny…

I’m not having this . He looks nothing like me! https://t.co/Cu3B92bPjf — James Wade (@JamesWade180) April 1, 2022

Boxing

AJ was not going to get caught out!

Golf

Sergio Garcia was looking forward to the Masters.

That feeling 💯 Always grateful for the moment I put on the green jacket. Entering @TheMasters week with humble appreciation. pic.twitter.com/C64dcwRBEO — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 1, 2022