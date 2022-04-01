Edinburgh boost play-off hopes by holding champions Kelty Hearts to a draw By Press Association April 1, 2022, 9:44 pm Kelty Hearts were held to a 1-1 draw at Edinburgh City (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Newly-crowned cinch Scottish League Two champions Kelty Hearts had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw with Edinburgh at Ainslie Park. The visitors, who clinched the title with a win over Stenhousemuir last weekend, led through a brilliant flick and volley from Jamie Barjonas in the 48th minute. Alfie Agyeman could have increased Kelty’s lead on the hour but he was denied by a brilliant save from Edinburgh keeper Brian Schwake. Ryan Shanley equalised for Edinburgh from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to boost their play-off hopes after two successive defeats. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Elgin City boss Gavin Price proud of matching worthy League 2 champions Kelty Hearts Elgin City 0-0 Kelty Hearts: Borough Briggs stand-in captain praises gritty display against league leaders Edinburgh City suffer home defeat to Stranraer Ryan Shanley strike earns Edinburgh victory over Cowdenbeath