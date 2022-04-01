Heather Knight says World Cup success is ‘written’ for England – Charlie Dean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Heather Knight says World Cup success is ‘written’ for England – Charlie Dean

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 11:37 pm
Charlie Dean said Heather Knight said it was “written” for England ahead of their Women’s World Cup final clash with Australia on Sunday (David Davies/PA)
Charlie Dean said Heather Knight said it was “written” for England ahead of their Women’s World Cup final clash with Australia on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

England captain Heather Knight has told her team-mates that World Cup success is “written” for them ahead of their final clash with Australia on Sunday, according to spinner Charlie Dean.

Knight’s team opened the tournament – and their title defence – with three consecutive losses, but a fifth straight victory saw them reach a second successive final.

Having been on the brink of exiting the tournament, England fought back in emphatic fashion, including a dominant 137-run victory over South Africa in the semi-finals.

Charlie Dean only made her England debut in September, but is likely to line up in a World Cup final on Sunday
Charlie Dean only made her England debut in September, but is likely to line up in a World Cup final on Sunday (Simon Marper/PA)

Dean insisted the England squad is full of belief ahead of their meeting with Australia, who they last beat in a one-day international in 2017.

“I think there’s definitely a lot of excitement around,” the 21-year-old told the PA news agency. “Heather said that it’s kind of written for us, the start that we’ve had and how amazing would it be to pull this off.

“So I think we all really do believe and that’s just one half of the battle really.”

Dean feels the desperation of needing to win their later group games forced England to find their feet.

“I think having must-win games really does spur you on,” she added.

“It obviously wasn’t the World Cup that we would have expected or wanted, especially off the back of those losses, but I think as a team we’ve really regrouped and reflected on our performances.

“Being must-win games we knew what we needed to do and that made it simpler in a way, in finding out ‘this is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to get it done’ – it doesn’t leave much room for overthinking.

“So I think that probably has helped us in a way, but it’s probably not been the campaign that we would have dreamed of.”

Dean made her England debut in September but has impressed at her maiden major tournament on her first overseas tour.

When asked about the short timeframe between her debut and the World Cup, she said: “It does feel a little bit surreal actually. But it’s so exciting to be able to perform against the world’s best and be in a team of such calibre, it’s quite humbling and I’m really looking forward to Sunday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal