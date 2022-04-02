Rangers star Ryan Jack wants to harness home comforts against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rangers star Ryan Jack wants to harness home comforts against Celtic

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 9:00 am
Ryan Jack is hoping to make home advantage count against Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ryan Jack wants Rangers to put on a show for the Light Blues fans against Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

With seven cinch Premiership fixtures remaining the Hoops are three points clear of the champions at the top of the table – they are also 14 goals better off.

With another Old Firm league match at Parkhead to come after the split, Jack knows the importance of three points against their city rivals – who will have only 700 supporters backing them – and hopes to make home advantage count.

The Scotland midfielder said: “We know it’s going to be a tough game, there’s been a lot of talk around the game and we know the situation we’re in, in the league.

“We know it’s a big match and a big ask, but we’re in front of our fans in our own stadium and it’s important we put on a show and show how much we want to fight from now until the end of the season.

“We know where we are in the league, we know we’re behind, we know we’re chasing.

“We know that come Sunday, it’s important we leave everything on the pitch and, win, lose or draw, the main objective throughout the season is that we will never give up or stop fighting.

“We want to win the game and will do everything we can to send the fans home happy.

“We know what the fans bring, especially in European nights and Old Firm days and the stadium will be rocking on Sunday.

“We’ll have the full stadium behind us pushing us all the way and for us as players it’s important that we start the game properly, and use the crowd to our advantage and get them right behind us and hopefully come Sunday we can make it a special day for them.”

Celtic ran out easy 3-0 winners when the teams met at Parkhead in February and Jack is looking to make amends for what was a poor performance.

He said: “We let ourselves down in the last Old Firm game, we said that after the game that we knew that it wasn’t good enough, it wasn’t acceptable the performance that we went out and gave as a squad and as a team.

“Since then, we’ve been very good in Europe, we’ve had some slip-ups in the league.

“A lot of boys have been away during the international break, a lot of boys have had time to work hard at the training ground, have meetings and regather thoughts if you like on what the objectives are going forward for the rest of the season.

“It starts on Sunday so hopefully we can go out and get a positive result.”

