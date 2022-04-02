Can Kemar Roofe come in from the cold and fire up Rangers in Old Firm clash?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Can Kemar Roofe come in from the cold and fire up Rangers in Old Firm clash?

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 2:10 pm
Will Kemar Roofe come in from the cold? (Steve Welsh/PA)
Will Kemar Roofe come in from the cold? (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers and Celtic meet at Ibrox on Sunday for the third time this season with each side on one win apiece.

The cinch Premiership clash will be the first in a trilogy of meetings in the coming weeks with the sides scheduled to clash at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on April 17 before their final league encounter.

Here are the key talking points ahead of Sunday’s noon kick-off.

Advantage Celtic

Celtic v Rangers
Celtic won comfortably in the last meeting (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Hoops are 14 goals better off as well as boasting a three-point lead ahead of their final trip to Ibrox this season. With Rangers having the added workload of a Europa League campaign, Sunday’s game could be a crucial opportunity for them to make inroads on Celtic’s lead with only six more league games to follow. The game also offers Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players a shot at redemption after the Dutchman’s first derby in charge ended in a 3-0 defeat.

No Alfredo

Alfredo Morelos
Alfredo Morelos misses out (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers were dealt a massive blow when Alfredo Morelos was ruled out for several weeks with a thigh injury. The Colombia striker rediscovered his best form after van Bronckhorst took over in November and has scored 18 goals this season. The injury could pave the way for Kemar Roofe to find favour. The former Leeds man has only started one league game under the new manager – the 3-0 loss at Parkhead. Roofe has still weighed in with 13 goals this season including a recent winner against Aberdeen, while another centre-forward candidate, Fashion Sakala, has 10.

All go for Kyogo

Kyogo Furuhashi
Kyogo Furuhashi is back in action (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic fans have had contrasting injury news this week with Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi, the team’s talisman in the first half of the season, available again following a three-month absence with a hamstring injury. Giorgos Giakoumakis has excelled in his absence with 11 goals in 2022 but the sight of Furuhashi potentially coming off the bench at Ibrox could be a key psychological factor in the game. Celtic only have James Forrest missing through injury.

Away fans are back

Celtic fans
Celtic fans will occupy a corner of Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There will be visiting supporters at the fixture for the first time since December 2019 with about 700 Celtic fans set to occupy one corner of Ibrox. The allocation is a far cry from the traditions of around 7,500 travelling fans adding to the atmosphere at both Celtic Park and Ibrox, but it at least provides some different colour following restrictions which started with the pandemic.

First goal’s the winner?

Tom Rogic scores
Tom Rogic scored the last time a team launched a successful comeback (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The team who have opened the scoring have won 15 of the past 16 derbies – there has only been one draw in four seasons. The last time either side came from behind to triumph was when Celtic won 3-2 at Ibrox in March 2018 after Josh Windass netted in the third minute for the hosts.

