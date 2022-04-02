Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta is no surprise to Patrick Vieira

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta is no surprise to Patrick Vieira

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 2:38 pm
Palace manager Patrick Vieira, pictured in action against Mikel Arteta during their playing days, is not surprised by Arsenal’s progress under the Spaniard (Rebecca Naden/PA Images).
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says he is not surprised by Arsenal’s progression under Mikel Arteta this season.

The Gunners head to Selhurst Park on Monday night harbouring strong ambitions of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

With six victories from their last seven outings, Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table.

Arteta’s men hold a three-point buffer to fifth-placed Tottenham, having played a game fewer than their north London rivals.

“I’m not surprised about the way they’re playing and the way they’re progressing,” said Vieira, who won three league titles with the Gunners.

“They have a good squad, a good manager and they have a clear idea about how they want to play the game.

“Mikel went through a difficult period but he managed to keep his calm and his cool. All credit to him, and the work he has been doing and the results he has had lately have been really positive.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence and that confidence is a massive difference. It will be challenging for us but we’re in a really good period, too.”

Palace, 12th in the division, held Manchester City to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park last month and only lost to Chelsea in February following Hakim Ziyech’s 89th-minute winner.

Vieira added: “These are the really exciting games to be a part of, especially at home with the fans.

“The support we’ve had at home has been fantastic, and we’ve shown a lot of character and good spirit, when we’ve played against the bigger teams.

“Hopefully Monday will be another one of those games where we can perform.”

Vieira is sweating on the fitness of star man Wilfried Zaha after he sustained a hamstring injury while away with the Ivory Coast.

Michael Olise is also a doubt after he was forced to withdraw from France’s Under-21 squad with a foot problem.

