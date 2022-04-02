Jon Dadi Bodvarsson nets late equaliser as Bolton take point from Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson nets late equaliser as Bolton take point from Wigan

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 3:58 pm
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson netted Bolton’s equaliser (Simon Marper/PA)
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed an 83rd-minute equaliser to hand Bolton a point from a 1-1 draw at Sky Bet League One promotion-chasers Wigan.

The home side had been utterly dominant in the opening half, with James McClean putting them ahead inside seven minutes.

But Will Keane – who had already seen a ‘goal’ disallowed – Callum Lang and McClean were unable to make the most of further chances to score.

McClean, in fact, was perhaps fortunate to stay on the field just before the break when, on a caution, he fouled Oladapo Afolayan for a second time.

Referee Samuel Barrott elected not to brandish a second yellow, which left Bolton boss Ian Evatt incensed.

The second half was a far more even affair, with former Wigan defender George Johnston managing Bolton’s first effort on goal on the hour mark.

With Wigan failing to put the game beyond Bolton, the visitors were getting more and more encouragement to push forward in search of an equaliser.

And with eight minutes remaining, substitute Bodvarsson nodded home past ex-Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Amos from close range for a share of the spoils.

