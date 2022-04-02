Jon Dadi Bodvarsson nets late equaliser as Bolton take point from Wigan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed an 83rd-minute equaliser to hand Bolton a point from a 1-1 draw at Sky Bet League One promotion-chasers Wigan.

The home side had been utterly dominant in the opening half, with James McClean putting them ahead inside seven minutes.

But Will Keane – who had already seen a ‘goal’ disallowed – Callum Lang and McClean were unable to make the most of further chances to score.

McClean, in fact, was perhaps fortunate to stay on the field just before the break when, on a caution, he fouled Oladapo Afolayan for a second time.

Referee Samuel Barrott elected not to brandish a second yellow, which left Bolton boss Ian Evatt incensed.

The second half was a far more even affair, with former Wigan defender George Johnston managing Bolton’s first effort on goal on the hour mark.

With Wigan failing to put the game beyond Bolton, the visitors were getting more and more encouragement to push forward in search of an equaliser.

And with eight minutes remaining, substitute Bodvarsson nodded home past ex-Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Amos from close range for a share of the spoils.