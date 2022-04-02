Brennan Johnson takes the plaudits as Nottingham Forest hammer Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Brennan Johnson takes the plaudits as Nottingham Forest hammer Blackpool

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 4:20 pm
Brennan Johnson, right, celebrates his first goal (Tim Markland/PA)
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper praised Brennan Johnson’s attitude after his double helped them to a stunning 4-1 win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Johnson’s brace – the second of which came after a dreadful goalkeeping error from Dan Grimshaw – and efforts from Philip Zinckernagel and Sam Surridge handed the visitors the points.

And Cooper praised the Welshman’s impact on the side after returning from international duty in midweek.

He said: “I didn’t say anything to Brennan but I think when he’s come back from international duty in recent times, he’s took a little bit to get going.

“I felt it was interesting to see how he did, and he was excellent – his whole approach to playing for the team and the contribution that he makes.”

Johnson’s first came when he drilled the ball into the far corner from 12 yards on 31 minutes to give them a 2-0 lead, after Zinckernagel’s deflected opener.

And the winger became Forest’s top scorer for the season – with 14 goals – when he capitalised on Grimshaw’s wayward pass and dinked a delightful finish into the far corner.

Cooper also praised the returning Scott McKenna, who recovered from injury to start at the centre of defence.

The manager said: “He really committed to his recovery in the international break, and with us not having any games we could put our full attention on him to see what we could do.

“He hasn’t had any time off and he really wanted to play. Everyone knows how well Scott’s done for us this year.”

The visitors put the seal on the three points when substitute Surridge finished ruthlessly into the bottom corner on 81 minutes.

Forest have now suffered just one defeat in 12 and look in ominous form amid a playoff push going into the business end of the season.

Star man Johnson thought his side were ‘clinical’ and defended well in the game.

He said: “We’re really hitting our stride this season.

“All the boys believe in ourselves to win games – if we can do the business on the pitch then the rest will take care of itself.”

This was the first time Blackpool had conceded four this season and brought their four-game unbeaten run to an end.

Their only consolation was Callum Connelly’s finish in the box a minute from time.

Tangerines manager Neil Critchley insisted the scoreline did not reflect the game and the performance of the two sides.

He said: “I’ve not seen the stats yet, but I reckon there’ll be not a lot in that game.

“We weren’t second best – only in moments. [Forest] have got quality players at the top of the pitch, but we didn’t have the quality or composure they had.

“It was a strange game; every time they got into our penalty area, they scored – we just didn’t defend those moments well enough, and they had a bit of luck.”

Critchley said their match on Tuesday – a derby with Preston at Deepdale – provided something to look forward to.

He said: “We know how important it is to our supporters, and everyone in the area.

“We won the first game and I’m sure they’ll be looking to prevent us from winning the second one.”

