Billy Waters at the double as Halifax see off Wealdstone

Halifax returned to winning ways in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 victory over Wealdstone.

The hosts had lost their previous two league matches but got their promotion push back on track at The Shay thanks to Billy Waters’ double.

Halifax had the better chances in the first half, the best of which fell to Matt Warburton in the fourth minute, but his right-footed shot from the edge of the box struck the post.

Gerry McDonagh was twice denied by Wealdstone keeper George Wickens before Niall Maher had a shot cleared off the line by Aaron Henry.

The Shaymen finally went ahead on the hour mark when substitute Waters slotted home after Tyrell Warren’s cross fell to him in the box.

Waters then doubled his tally for the day in the 74th minute when he tricked two defenders and fired a shot from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.