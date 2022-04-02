Ross County remain in hunt for top six after draw with Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ross County remain in hunt for top six after draw with Hearts

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:10 pm
Alex Iacovitti opened the scoring (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Alex Iacovitti opened the scoring (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County kept their hopes of a top-six cinch Premiership spot alive after holding third-placed Hearts to a 1-1 draw.

Alex Iacovitti put the hosts ahead but Hearts were quickly back on level terms through Barrie McKay.

An entertaining first half gave way to a battle of wills as legs started to tire.

Hearts had missed a penalty and the Staggies had hit the woodwork before Iacovitti fired the opener past Craig Gordon.

McKay, who had earlier missed that spot kick, made amends with an equaliser though, before the game fizzled out when the frantic pace of the match began to take its toll on both sides.

The visitors pressed forward in the early stages in Dingwall and they got a golden chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot.

Connor Randall was adjudged to have taken down McKay inside the penalty area, but when he stepped up to try and convert the spot kick himself it was saved by Ross Laidlaw, who dived low to his right.

The Staggies responded around 10 minutes later at a set piece, as Blair Spittal’s corner was met by Jack Baldwin, only for his header to come back off the post.

In the spell that followed, Harry Paton and Ross Callachan twice had goalbound shots blocked at the last moment, but the pressure would eventually tell as Iacovitti gave County the lead just after the half hour mark, turning in Spittal’s free kick from the right flank.

It should have been 2–0 a minute later, this time from open play, as Spittal received the ball from Jordan White and picked out Regan Charles-Cook completely unmarked at the back post, only for the Grenada international to hit the post.

It was a whirlwind 10 minutes where the Staggies should really have scored more than once, but five minutes before the interval it was Hearts who got on the scoresheet.

McKay made amends for his missed penalty, latching on to Boyce’s blocked shot and firing home at the near post from a tight angle with the help of a deflection.

Five minutes after the restart, County should have regained their lead, only for more heroics at the back from Hearts to keep the scores level.

Craig Gordon was needed to tip Jordan Tillson’s effort on to the post, before somehow managing to recover in time to deny Callachan a tap in as he followed it up.

As the second half wore on though, players on both sides visibly began to tire, which made it a struggle to keep up the constant goalmouth action – and as a result proceedings somewhat fizzled out into a draw.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal