Otis Khan scores against former club Walsall to wrap up Leyton Orient win

Otis Khan returned to haunt former club Walsall as Leyton Orient continued their revival under Richie Wellens by winning 2-0 at the Banks’s Stadium.

Khan, who rejected a new deal at Walsall to join the O’s in January, set up Harry Smith’s 13th league goal of the season and then hit the second as Orient recorded a fourth win in seven under Wellens.

Orient led after 10 minutes, Smith nipping in ahead of the defenders to prod home Khan’s fine cross on the volley from 10 yards.

Khan added the second six minutes later, although his strike from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection off Walsall skipper Joss Labadie following an inventive short-corner routine.

Saddlers stopper Carl Rushworth denied Orient a third with a smart save from Ruel Sotiriou.

Walsall finally registered a shot on target just before the hour as Emmanuel Osadebe’s scuffed effort was pushed wide by Lawrence Vigouroux.

Labadie volleyed wide late on but Walsall’s run of four straight home wins was halted as Orient leapt above them into 14th.