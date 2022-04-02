Mansfield move into play-offs and dent Northampton’s automatic promotion hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mansfield move into play-offs and dent Northampton’s automatic promotion hopes

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:18 pm
Mansfield beat Northampton (Leila Coker/PA)
Mansfield boosted their promotion hopes with an impressive 1-0 win over automatic promotion-chasing Northampton.

Oli Hawkins scored the decisive goal midway through the first half as Mansfield created a new club record of 11 successive home wins.

Stags were dominant throughout with only the heroics of goalkeeper Liam Roberts denying them a more comfortable win.

The visitors started brightly with Fraser Horsfall and Chanka Zimba having early chances.

But Mansfield took charge when Hawkins headed home Matty Longstaff’s cross on 21 minutes.

Jack Sowerby smashed a shot well wide after a corner fell perfectly to him, before Mitch Pinnock hit the crossbar.

Roberts made three stunning saves to keep out Longstaff and Rhys Oates twice as Mansfield stepped up the pressure just before half-time.

Lucas Akins fired just wide and Stephen Quinn went close with two shots as Mansfield continued their dominance after the break.

Northampton’s task was made harder when Paul Lewis was sent off with 15 minutes to go for a petulant shove off the ball on George Lapslie.

