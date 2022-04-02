Oldham win tight relegation scrap against Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Oldham win tight relegation scrap against Stevenage

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:20 pm
Oldham’s Jamie Hopcutt scored the winning goal.

Jamie Hopcutt’s first-half header gave Oldham a vital 1-0 win away at Stevenage to boost their League Two survival hopes.

In a crunch relegation battle, John Sheridan’s men took the spoils to lever themselves three points clear of their opponents and the drop zone.

Stevenage had two early chances to open the scoring when Luke Norris screwed wide from close range and then Arthur Read’s strike from a tight angle drew a save from Latics’ keeper Danny Rogers.

But Oldham took the lead with 16 minutes gone, a beautiful early cross from Jordan Clarke found Hopcutt at the back post who headed firmly across goal and into the net.

Undeterred, Stevenage cranked up the pressure, Jake Taylor twice firing off target and Elliot List doing likewise from an excellent Luther James-Wildin cross.

Another cross saw Read scuff a chance from 12 yards out. Stevenage’s profligacy continued into the second half, as Michael Bostwick shot wide on the hour mark.

Oldham even survived an injury-time penalty shout to record a much-needed win.

