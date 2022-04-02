All square between Dundee and Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee and Aberdeen had to settle for a share of the points in 2-2 draw after a pulsating cinch Premiership game at Dens.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay opened the scoring just before the break with a stunning strike – his first goal for the club.

Dundee equalised in the second half thanks to Jordan McGhee, before Aberdeen took the lead once more in the 81st minute through Ross McCrorie.

However, Dundee snatched a point when Danny Mullen headed home, though Mark McGhee’s wait for a win as manager goes on.

The result was a hammer blow to Aberdeen and their top-six aspirations, with bottom-of-the-table Dundee now six points behind St Johnstone in 11th.

Mullen was first to try his luck but his shot from a tight angle on the edge of the Aberdeen box was easily gathered by Dons keeper Joe Lewis.

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson had his side’s first chance of the game but his long-range effort did not trouble Dundee keeper Ian Lawlor, flying high and wide.

A similar attempt from distance in the 11th minute from Connor McLennan beat Lawlor all ends up but the ball crashed back off the crossbar.

From the resulting corner, David Bates produced a powerful header with Lawlor producing a spectacular one-handed save.

Aberdeen twice came close to breaking the deadlock in the 35th minute with Ramsay cutting in from the right and unleashing a stunning 30-yard shot which Lawlor saved brilliantly, with the ball being worked back to Christian Ramirez and his shot was cleared off the line by home defender Cammy Kerr.

However, the Dons did take the lead in the 41st minute – and this time Ramsay made no mistake.

The full-back again cut in from the right and rifled an unstoppable left-footed shot past Lawlor’s despairing dive and into the back of the net.

Dundee club captain Charlie Adam was then brought off the bench and he made an immediate impact in the 62nd minute.

The Dark Blues were awarded a free-kick wide on the left with the former Scotland midfielder swinging a great ball into the Aberdeen box with McGhee heading home from close range at the back post.

However, the Dons took the lead again in the 81st minute when McCrorie fired low past Lawlor to the joy of the travelling support.

That delight was shortlived with Dundee equalising for the second time just five minutes later with Adam again the free-kick provider, this time for Mullen to glance a header home past Lewis.