Callum Hendry’s early penalty earns St Johnstone valuable win over Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Callum Hendry’s early penalty earns St Johnstone valuable win over Livingston

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:24 pm
Callum Hendry was St Johnstone’s match winner (Graeme Hart/PA)
Callum Hendry was St Johnstone’s match winner (Graeme Hart/PA)

Callum Hendry’s third-minute penalty helped St Johnstone secure back-to-back wins for the first time in the cinch Premiership this season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Livingston at McDiarmid Park.

The in-form striker fired his spot-kick low down the middle of Max Stryjek’s goal after Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater was ruled to have caught him with a stray arm as they challenged for a ball in the air.

Hendry has now scored seven goals in 11 games since being recalled from a loan spell at Kilmarnock in January to kickstart St Johnstone’s campaign, with this victory leaving them only six points adrift of 10th-placed St Mirren.

Livingston, meanwhile, slip to eighth after three consecutive defeats.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson stuck with the same team that beat Motherwell 2-1 last time out, while Livingston boss David Martindale opted for just one alteration from their 2-0 loss to Hearts in their last match before the international break, with Sebastian Soto coming into the starting line-up in place of Odin Bailey.

The hosts came flying out the traps and took the lead with their first effort on goal in the third minute of the game.

As Livingston struggled to clear their lines following a free-kick, Fitzwater challenged Hendry for an aerial ball and was adjudged to have caught him with an elbow by referee Kevin Clancy who pointed to the spot without hesitation.

And Hendry duly converted from 12 yards, drilling down the centre of goal as Stryjek dived to his right.

Livingston initially responded well to going behind and Soto provided the first real challenge for St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark with a low shot that was beaten away well.

But they struggled to create anything clear cut despite dominating possession, as St Johnstone, who lost Tony Gallagher to injury, seemed content to sit on their lead and play on the counter attack.

The Perth side very nearly doubled their advantage as the first half drew to a close, with Stryjek getting down low to save a left-footed Ali Crawford strike from 20 yards.

Nadir Ciftci was next to go close for the hosts as the second half began, glancing a header wide of goal when well placed just outside the six-yard box.

The home support then made their feelings known to referee Clancy when James Penrice was only booked for a late lunge on Dan Cleary, who eventually continued after receiving treatment.

Neither side created much else in an uneventful second period before Livingston substitute Bailey had a golden chance to rescue a point for his side with five minutes remaining.

He was well found in the centre of the box by fellow substitute Andrew Shinnie but his shot was too close to Clark who saved it comfortably.

Livingston had one final chance to salvage a draw deep into added time but Obileye headed wide as the hosts saw out the match to secure a priceless win that gives them real hope of avoiding a relegation play-off.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal