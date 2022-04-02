Morecambe make light work of Burton to boost survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Morecambe make light work of Burton to boost survival bid

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:30 pm
Morecambe’s Cole Stockton was on target (Richard Sellers/PA)
Morecambe’s Cole Stockton was on target (Richard Sellers/PA)

Three quickfire goals in a fiery encounter with 10-man Burton gave Morecambe a much-needed 3-0 victory in their fight to avoid relegation from Sky Bet League One.

Goals from Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Phillips and Cole Stockton just before and after the break helped Derek Adams collect his first win since returning to the club.

The Shrimps were helped by the sending-off of Conor Shaughnessy in the 43rd minute for a foul on Dylan Connolly, with a tetchy first half also seeing Burton goalkeeping coach Jake Keen sent off and Morecambe assistant John McMahon booked for a touchline disagreement.

Morecambe took a deserved lead in the 41st minute. Aaron Wildig fed the ball through to Gnahoua, whose shot took a wicked deflection to loop over Ben Garratt.

A minute late Burton were reduced to 10 men when Shaughnessy received a straight red card for a crude challenge on Connolly.

The Shrimps then added a second in first-half stoppage time when Stockton played in Phillips, who produced a superb low finish past Garratt.

Adams’ side then made it 3-0 one minute after the break. Gnahoua produced a right-footed shot from the edge of the area that Garratt could only parry and Stockton was perfectly placed to slot home the rebound from close range.

Morecambe had several chances to extend their lead before Burton ended the game on the front foot, with John Brayford seeing a header cleared off the line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal