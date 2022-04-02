Will Boyle injury-time equaliser salvages Cheltenham point at Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Will Boyle injury-time equaliser salvages Cheltenham point at Accrington

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:30 pm
Cheltenham’s Will Boyle scored an injury time equaliser in a 4-4 draw at Accrington (Bradley Collyer/PA Images).
Cheltenham's Will Boyle scored an injury time equaliser in a 4-4 draw at Accrington (Bradley Collyer/PA Images).

Cheltenham centre-back Will Boyle drilled home in injury time to make it 4-4 in a breathtaking mid-table battle with Accrington Stanley.

The Robins struck first on 33 minutes when Alfie May lobbed the ball past Toby Savin to make it 21 league goals for the season.

Stanley assistant manager Jimmy Bell was yellow carded in the 35th minute for protesting against an offside decision with boss John Coleman watching from the gantry as he sat out a one-match dug out ban.

Accrington equalised in the first of six added time minutes when a Sean McConville free kick was only cleared to Tommy Leigh and he rifled the ball home.

Stanley took the lead in the fifth minute of added time when Leigh’s long throw was flicked on and found McConville at the far post and he blasted home.

It was three on 48 minutes when a neat passing move ended with Leigh placing his strike past Owen Evans.

Boyle headed home from close range on 66 minutes to make it 3-2 with his first goal of the game before Michael Nottingham’s cross was turned into his own net by Ellis Chapman on 86 minutes.

In the 90th minute, Callum Wright tapped home from close range for the Robins before Stanley’s Ross Sykes saw red for two yellow cards.

In late drama, in the sixth minute of added time, Boyle grabbed his second to make it 4-4 and salvage a point.

