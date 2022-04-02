Lincoln beat Charlton as both sides reduced to 10 men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Lincoln beat Charlton as both sides reduced to 10 men

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:32 pm
Morgan Whittaker scored and was sent off (Steven Paston/PA)
Morgan Whittaker scored and was sent off (Steven Paston/PA)

Lincoln ran out 2-1 winners at Charlton as both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Charlton came close to opening the scoring after 23 minutes when Jayden Stockley turned an Alex Gilbey cross onto the crossbar from close range.

However, the away side took the lead on 33 minutes when Morgan Whittaker was left free on the edge of the box to slot past Craig MacGillivray with a fine finish.

It got worse for Charlton when Gilbey was dismissed nine minutes before the break for a second booking.

The hosts looked to have equalised when a Stockley header appeared to cross the line, but referee Robert Madley ruled otherwise.

Lincoln were also reduced to 10 men on 55 minutes when goalscorer Whittaker lunged into Ben Purrington.

Stockley forced a fine save from Lincoln keeper Jordan Wright after the hour mark.

The game looked sealed when Anthony Scully controlled the ball and fired in the top corner on 76 minutes.

Charlton had late hope when Stockley headed home from a corner with two minutes left but Lincoln held on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal