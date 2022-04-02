Josh Laurent earns Reading a point in relegation battle with Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Josh Laurent earns Reading a point in relegation battle with Barnsley

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:36 pm
Josh Laurent earned Reading a point (John Walton/PA)
Josh Laurent earned Reading a point (John Walton/PA)

Josh Laurent rescued a point for Reading as they drew 1-1 with relegation rivals Barnsley at Oakwell.

Carlton Morris’ fifth-minute strike put Poya Asbaghi’s men into a early lead, but the Royals refused to give up and levelled when Laurent calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Brad Collins.

Coming into the game on the back of impressive results against Bournemouth and Blackburn, Reading looked to continue their fine form in the opening stages.

Ovie Ejaria was allowed room to strike inside the penalty area and was swiftly denied by a low save from Collins.

Almost immediately after Ejaria’s chance, the Tykes opened the scoring themselves through Morris’ third goal in four games.

Good play on the left between Remy Vita, Amine Bassi and Domingos Quina opened up the space for the striker to compose himself before firing across the helpless Orjan Nyland and into the bottom corner.

Paul Ince’s men grew into the contest and with John Swift at the centre of everything, it was the midfielder who squandered a big chance from Ejaria’s cross.

Swift was involved again on the half-hour and came close later on, but he could not stab Michael Morrison’s long ball past Collins from six yards.

The visitors were again handed a golden opportunity to haul themselves level just before half-time from another Ejaria cross.

The winger delivered the ball to Tom Ince at the back post and he was denied his second Royals goal by a brilliant interception from Vita.

Reading continued to pile the pressure onto their opponents in the second half and thought they had won a penalty when Ince was brought down but referee David Webb booked the winger.

Shortly after Lucas Joao had seen a close-range attempt deflected over, the visitors finally got their equaliser through Laurent’s second goal in consecutive games.

Barnsley failed to clear the ball and Morrison’s delicate flick to the midfielder opened the angle for him to tap home the leveller.

The draw extends Barnsley’s winless run against Reading to 11 games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]