Defeat and double keeper blow deepens Aldershot woes By Press Association April 2, 2022, 5:42 pm Tyrone Barnett, right, scored Eastleigh's second of the afternoon (Jonathan Brady/PA) Aldershot's National League survival hopes were dealt a blow by a 2-0 home defeat to Eastleigh and a double goalkeeping injury. Brennan Camp scored the opening goal with 22 minutes gone before a lengthy delay following an injury to Aldershot goalkeeper Ethan Ross, who required treatment from paramedics. Tyrone Barnett doubled the visitors' advantage in the ninth of 23 minutes of first-half stoppage time. Eastleigh saw out the victory to leave Aldershot – who also lost substitute keeper Mitch Walker to injury with forward Mo Bettamer taking the gloves – 20th.