Salford stay in play-off race with convincing win at Hartlepool

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:42 pm
Jason Lowe scored a stunning second (Richard Sellers/PA)
Salford kept themselves firmly in the play-off picture following a comprehensive 2-0 win at Hartlepool.

It is 10 games without defeat and four victories in a row for Gary Bowyer’s side, who sit two points and as many places outside the all-important top seven in Sky Bet League Two.

Two goals in nine first-half minutes proved the difference in a game largely controlled by the Ammies.

Corrie Nbada fired a low drive into the bottom corner from 20 yards to give his side the lead.

And it was job done in the 28th minute. After Stephen Kelly switched play from the left, right-back Jason Lowe struck a beautiful drive, high past goalkeeper Ben Killip from distance.

It could have been three after 48 minutes but Ryan Watson fired against the foot of a post after latching onto a cutback.

Pools, with one win in six as their return to the EFL fizzles out in mid-table, went closest when Jamie Sterry flashed a shot wide before a David Ferguson corner was tipped over by keeper Tom King.

