Solihull extend unbeaten league run to 13 games as they ease past Maidenhead

Solihull extended their unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over Maidenhead.

Andrew Dallas scored twice in the first half as the Moors kept up their push for promotion with a fourth-successive win.

Dallas opened the scoring in the 12th minute, converting from Kyle Hudlin’s header after good work on the right by Ryan Barnett.

Scottish forward Dallas then doubled Solihull’s lead six minutes before half-time with a deflected strike from outside the area.

Josh Kelly pulled a goal back for Maidenhead seven minutes after the break and the visitors escaped a scare when Hudlin rattled the crossbar moments later.

Solihull wrapped up the three points in the 90th minute when Harry Boyes’ deflected effort beat Nathan Ashmore.