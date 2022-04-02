Dan Sweeney header earns leaders Forest Green narrow win over lowly Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Dan Sweeney header earns leaders Forest Green narrow win over lowly Scunthorpe

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:52 pm
Dan Sweeney earned the spoils for Forest Green (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dan Sweeney earned the spoils for Forest Green (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dan Sweeney’s towering second-half header earned League Two leaders Forest Green a 1-0 win over rock-bottom Scunthorpe.

Sweeney struck in the 75th minute to end United’s resistance and earn Rovers a second successive victory following a seven-match winless run

Scunthorpe had earlier belied their lowly position and mustered the first shot in anger as Hayden Hackney thumped a shot against Luke McGee’s post from the edge of the box.

Rovers were then dealt a blow in the 15th minute when top scorer Matty Stevens limped off.

Despite that setback, Rovers gained a foothold but were denied by Iron keeper Rory Watson who clawed a Nicky Cadden free-kick over.

Watson was beaten when Stevens’ replacement Josh March fired in a shot, but the ball smashed against the crossbar and stayed out.

Moments later Watson kept out an Ebou Adams strike before denying March and then producing a flying save from Cadden’s free-kick as Rovers turned up the pressure.

After the break, a superb double save by McGee kept the game at deadlock, the former Portsmouth keeper thwarting Tyrese Sinclair and Liam Feeney.

At the other end, Watson remained alert to block Sweeney’s close-range stab.

It was beginning to look as if the leaders would be frustrated but they found the breakthrough with 15 minutes left when Sweeney nodded in from Cadden’s free-kick.

Watson denied Jake Young with his feet as Rovers cantered home.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal