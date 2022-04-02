Annan clinch play-off spot with victory at Stenhousemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Annan clinch play-off spot with victory at Stenhousemuir

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:52 pm
Annan secured their League Two play-off spot (John Walton/PA)
Annan secured their League Two play-off spot (John Walton/PA)

Annan secured their cinch League Two play-off spot following a 1-0 win at Stenhousemuir.

With Kelty Hearts already crowned champions, the race is on for second place and the Galabankies are in the box seat following their triumph on Saturday.

Tommy Goss’s 26th-minute header from Tony Wallace’s cross was the difference between the two sides at Ochilview Park.

Third-placed Forfar also sealed their place in the play-offs and kept the pressure on Annan with a 2-0 win at Stranraer.

The visitors left it late, but Craig Slater scored with just seven minutes left before Stefan McCluskey made sure of the three points moments later.

Elsewhere, bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath held Stirling to a goalless draw, while Albion Rovers and Elgin also played out a stalemate.

