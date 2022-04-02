Nigel Clough keeping his feet on the ground as Mansfield move into play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nigel Clough keeping his feet on the ground as Mansfield move into play-offs

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 6:00 pm
Nigel Clough’s side moved into the play-off places (Tim Markland/PA)
Nigel Clough's side moved into the play-off places (Tim Markland/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough knows his side still have work to do after their 1-0 win over rivals Northampton moved them into the play-off places.

Oli Hawkins hit the winner midway through the first half as the promotion-chasers set a new club record of 11 successive home wins.

Northampton came close to levelling when Mitch Pinnock hit the crossbar soon after.

The home side took charge from that point but were unable to double their lead after Liam Roberts made five key saves.

Automatic promotion-chasing Northampton slipped to fourth and lost ground on the top two. Their hopes of a fightback were hit when Paul Lewis was red-carded on 75 minutes for an off-the-ball shove on George Lapslie.

“The performance today warranted three points against one of the top teams in the league,” said Clough.

“We were outstanding from start to finish and there were a lot of fine individual performances today.

“There are still lots of games to go but it’s nice to be back in the top seven and still with the games in hand.

“It was a good cross from Matty Longstaff, we try to put it in the right sort of areas and it was a brilliant header from Oli, along with the rest of his performance today.

“How we haven’t scored another after that is down to their keeper.

“(Mansfield goalkeeper) Nathan Bishop was a spectator for much of the game and especially the second half.

“It is not an absolute certainty that you are going to win the game when you have a man advantage and we wanted that second goal.

“Their keeper made some outstanding saves and they made some excellent blocks, we didn’t get a break but we didn’t need one.”

Northampton boss Jon Brady refused to be too downbeat after defeat.

“It was a soft red card,” he said. “You look at it and their player has milked it, but we can’t be too down about it.

“There are going to be swings and roundabouts and ups and downs, results are down at the moment but we will pick ourselves up.

“I thought, with 10 men, we really pushed them and we were the only team that looked like we would get the next goal.

“The boys put their bodies on the line and the effort was fantastic. Overall it was a good game, but it was just a shame that some of the key moments were not officiated better in my opinion.

“Overall they came out on top, with a controversial decision.

“There are still lots of points to play for and we are in the mix. At the start of the season a lot of people would not have expected us to be where we are now.

“We have got the utmost belief in the group and we know there is plenty of football to play.”

