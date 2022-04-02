It takes time – Rory Burns puts Ashes heartbreak to bed before new Surrey season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
It takes time – Rory Burns puts Ashes heartbreak to bed before new Surrey season

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 6:02 pm
Rory Burns insists he has put what happened in the Ashes "to bed" as he prepares for the start of the domestic county season (Jason O'Brien/PA)
Rory Burns insists he has put what happened in the Ashes “to bed” as he prepares for the start of the domestic county season (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Rory Burns insists he has put what happened in the Ashes “to bed” as he prepares for the start of the domestic county season with Surrey.

The opener was one of a number of casualties following England’s humiliating 4-0 defeat Down Under, alongside James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler.

Burns managed just 77 runs against Australia at an average of 12.83 and was dropped from the squad for the recent series against the West Indies.

The 31-year-old says what occurred in Australia is now behind him.

Burns was memorably bowled by Mitchell Starc with the first ball of the Ashes
Rory Burns was memorably bowled by Mitchell Starc with the first ball of the Ashes (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“I don’t really (look back on it), I’ve kind of put it to bed, to be honest,” he said.

“I had some good time off when I came home. Lots of family time. Reassessed my game and tried to work on various things from a technical aspect. Just little tweaks I could make to then go again.”

Before the fateful Australia trip, he was arguably the most experienced opener in the national side, having played 32 Test matches while averaging 30.32 in a position England have struggled with since the retirement of Andrew Strauss in 2012.

On the process of moving on from the tour, Burns said: “It takes a little bit of time. A little bit of reflection. Taking stock of your thoughts and feelings as it goes along.

“With Covid and bubbles in recent times it’s been quite intense, with international cricket particularly, and the Ashes was no exception.

“It was probably the most intense process we’ve been through. Started with five weeks on the Gold Coast.

“I just took a little bit of time on my own. A bit of family time. My daughter was there, and so was my wife. But spending time with them, rationalising it, talking to people I trust and then getting back on the wagon.”

The opener is targeting a return to the national side after being left out of the tour in the West Indies
The opener is targeting a return to the national side after being left out of the tour in the West Indies (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Burns is still trying to improve after being dropped.

“Obviously (it was) not my decision. Out of my hands so I had to deal with what I’d been dealt,” he said.

“What Jimmy said resonated with me the other day. I’m still looking to improve, still looking to get better. I think that I can. I’ll go again and try to score runs.”

