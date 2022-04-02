Stephen Crainey hails substitutes as Fleetwood boost survival hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stephen Crainey hails substitutes as Fleetwood boost survival hopes

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 6:22 pm
Stephen Crainey’s side boosted their survival hopes (Nigel French/PA)
Stephen Crainey's side boosted their survival hopes (Nigel French/PA)

Stephen Crainey hailed the impact of substitutes Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison as Fleetwood secured their first win in 14 games.

Pilkington’s header and a close-range finish from Harrison secured the Cod Army their first win since January 15.

After a wretched run of injuries, boss Crainey is delighted the re-emergence of the second-half goalscorers, as well as former non-league youngster Harvey Macadam, will boost competition among his squad for the run-in.

He handed Macadam his first start after a January move from Ashton United and the 21-year-old repaid him by heading the visitors’ opener.

Chris Long replied for Crewe against his former club, but Fleetwood had the edge in the finishing department with Pilkington flicking home a header and Harrison stabbing in the rebound after Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards saved Pilkington’s shot.

“It was a real solid performance from start to finish and while it was disappointing that Crewe got the goal just before half-time, our response in the second half was outstanding,” said Crainey.

“It was a real collective effort that got us over the line. Harvey has been showing real good qualities in training and his energy and life from the midfield area is a real asset for us.

“We’ve got lots of competition for places which is healthy. Pilks and Ellis only trained yesterday so the minutes they got will stand them in good stead. The quality we’ll get when we get them up to speed can only benefit the squad.

“We’ve got three massive home games and if we apply ourselves on the pitch we’ll get the backing of the fans as they really drove us forward in the second half today.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ll enjoy today and prepare for Tuesday night (against Lincoln).”

Crewe have now lost 13 of their last 14 games and their boss Dave Artell said: “We scored on half-time and for the first 15 to 20 minutes of the second half Fleetwood couldn’t get out of their half.

“The first time they do they score and we went down with a whimper, which is the disappointing thing. The third goal was a nail in the coffin.

“It is the third game in recent weeks the opposition have made two substitutions and they have scored. That shows where we are at and the effect that can have on us.

“We all knew the magnitude of the result and we made it abundantly clear to the players beforehand. When you put it all together it’s a disastrous result.”

