Russell Martin hails ‘best moment’ as Swansea claim historic win over Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Russell Martin hails ‘best moment’ as Swansea claim historic win over Cardiff

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 6:26 pm
Ben Cabango celebrates scoring Swansea’s second goal in their 4-0 win at Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)
Ben Cabango celebrates scoring Swansea’s second goal in their 4-0 win at Cardiff (Simon Galloway/PA)

Russell Martin hailed his Swansea history-makers after dismantling Cardiff 4-0 in the South Wales derby and said he had never felt as emotional in his managerial career.

Swansea secured the first league double in 110 years of local rivalry as a Michael Obafemi brace bookended Ben Cabango and Hannes Wolf goals.

Martin’s men had beaten Cardiff 3-0 at home in October and, although this was a contest between two sides in the bottom half of the Sky Bet Championship, the historic claiming of bragging rights had a major impact on the former Scotland international.

“It was the best moment I’ve had in management,” Martin said. “I have not felt as emotional as this after a game.

“It was a big build-up to the game. We were written off by a lot of people and to do that and show that courage is fantastic.

“We showed the team we can be and I hope it is a small reward to the supporters for the patience they have shown us.

“It means so much to everyone. We all watched the supporters leaving the stadium on the buses, and we watched a video that had been put together by the analysts and the media team.

“It had messages from supporters and members of staff about what this meant to them, and once we had watched that we knew we had to come here and win.”

Obafemi set Swansea on the way to victory after six minutes with a close-range finish.

The former Southampton striker added the final gloss eight minutes from time, his thumping finish into the top corner following second-half strikes from Cardiff-born Cabango and the Austrian Wolf.

Obafemi now has eight goals in 11 games after scoring just once in his first 15 Swansea appearances.

On Obafemi’s form, Martin said: “I put it down to finding a level of consistency in his daily approach. To accept criticism and be honest with me and his teammates.

“He’s dropped his guard and been himself. Just worked really hard, good attitude and the rest comes with that.”

Cardiff started the game as favourites after taking 10 points from four games, with manager Steve Morison overseeing the Bluebirds’ climb away from relegation danger.

Morison said: “It’s the losing that hurts, it doesn’t matter if it’s 1-0 of 12-0.

“We have been on an incredible run and we have let everyone down, myself, my staff, the players. We haven’t done enough for this football club.

“Hopefully we don’t dwell on it too long because the remit when I took the job was to keep this club in the Championship next year, not to win certain games.

“Obviously, we all want to win this game for the magnitude of it and how big it was. And I’m in charge when we’ve had the first double done against us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal