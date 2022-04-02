Millwall boss Gary Rowett rues missed opportunity after late Luton equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Millwall boss Gary Rowett rues missed opportunity after late Luton equaliser

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 6:42 pm
Gary Rowett was left frustrated (Nigel French/PA)
Millwall boss Gary Rowett was left frustrated his side failed to hold on for a victory that would have further boosted their play-off chances after conceding a late equaliser to draw 2-2 at fourth-placed Luton.

With three minutes to go, Lions skipper Jake Cooper put through his own net from Robert Snodgrass’ dangerous free-kick, as the visitors remained four points adrift of the top six with seven games to go.

Rowett said: “If you take the game in its entirety in terms of pressure, we had the better first half; I thought we were excellent first half.

“They put us under the cosh a little bit second half, at times, I couldn’t stand here and say the performance deserved for us to easily win the game.

“But I think when you get to 86 minutes and you’re a team like us you’ve got to see a set-piece out to probably win the game.

“Yes we could have a bit more fortunate – I think Cameron Jerome doesn’t head it properly, gets a flick, it could go anywhere, hits Jake Cooper on the back of the head and shoulder and ends up sailing into the back of the net, which seems to be a bit symptomatic of our fortune at the moment.

“It’s still 86 minutes and I expect us to go and win the game, regardless of how we got there.

“At this stage of the season with seven games left, you don’t get another bite at the cherry in those moments – you have to go and take them and that was a disappointment.

“It’s another good result, but it’s a disappointing result for us which I think shows the level of our efforts.

“We’ve now got two home games in a week that we’ve got to go and be positive about.”

The Lions had moved ahead on 25 minutes, Tom Bradshaw’s first-time effort from 20 yards arrowing into the bottom corner.

A wonderful team goal drew the Hatters level eight minutes later though, Amari’i Bell picking out Elijah Adebayo who slotted past Lions keeper Bartosz Bialkowski via the inside of the post.

After the break, Harry Cornick shot straight at the Millwall stopper when clean through, before Rowett thought his side had won it on 81 minutes, Oliver Burke’s cross clinically finished by Benik Afobe.

But Cooper’s own goal snatched a point for Luton.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “It just reiterates we’ve got great character.

“We know we’ve got great character, we can go toe-to-toe with people, we can go away and win, we can be decimated by injuries and we can win, all those things happen and they show character as they want to do something.

“With seven games to go we’re right in the mix, two points away with a game in hand on Huddersfield. We’ve got to go to them next week, it’s a wonderful position to be in and we’re really happy.

“There’s a long way to go but it shows we’ve got character, shows we’ve got energy, shows we’ve got certain characteristics that you need to do well in the Championship and we are doing well.”

