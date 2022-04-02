We were lucky – John Sheridan relieved after Oldham escape Stevenage with points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
We were lucky – John Sheridan relieved after Oldham escape Stevenage with points

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 6:50 pm
John Sheridan accepted Oldham were lucky to win at Stevenage (Nick Potts/PA)
John Sheridan accepted Oldham were lucky to win at Stevenage (Nick Potts/PA)

Oldham boss John Sheridan thought his side were lucky to secure a massive 1-0 win at Stevenage in a Sky Bet League Two relegation dogfight.

Jamie Hopcutt’s first-half header was enough to boost the Latics three points clear of their opponents and the relegation zone in a match where the hosts missed numerous chances.

Sheridan, in his sixth spell with the club, was honest in his assessment of his team’s fortunes.

“We were lucky,” he said. “We were lucky, but the teams at the top of the league, your Exeters, your Northamptons, when they go in 1-0 at half-time, they usually end up winning the game 1-0.

“A few months ago we probably would have lost that game. We are where we are and we’ve been playing well and not got anything from games so I’ll take it.

“You just have to take it on the chin. You’re not always the best team. But our big following are going to go home happy.”

The win puts them level on points with 21st-placed Barrow, but they have challenging fixtures remaining, including three of the top four in their next three games.

“I just told them in there, we haven’t played well and don’t get carried away, don’t be celebrating. I saw a couple of them celebrating on their knees on Tuesday night. What’s that all about?” said Sheridan.

“So I told them, don’t be silly, don’t act silly because it will come back to bite you on the backside.

“There’s a long, long way to go. Stevenage probably think they should have won the game.”

The Hertfordshire side certainly had the better chances as Oldham sat back to soak up pressure in the second half, including a stoppage-time goalmouth scramble.

“I’ll end up having a heart attack,” said Sheridan. “It won’t do my health any good. But we’ve got to do it sometimes. It’s not nice on the eye but if that gets us over the line I’m not really too bothered.”

And Stevenage manager Steve Evans, taking in his first home game at his new club, agreed with Sheridan’s evaluation that the away team were lucky to come away with the points.

He said: “I think occasionally John Sheridan’s capable of telling the truth. We’ve been friends for a long time.

“I shook his hand when the time was up and he said, ‘we’ve just turned up with balaclavas and stole the points’.

“We know that, but I’d have settled for a balaclava performance today if I’d won 1-0.

“You look at it today and it’s not one player, but six or seven lads that should score a goal.”

But aside from his team’s poor finishing, Evans hailed the overall performance.

He said: “You look at the quality of the performance and if you perform like that, you’ll win games. We opened them up time and again.

“But then you need to be clinical, and we were the opposite of that today.

“We showed great endeavour, great clinical moves in the middle of the park, turning over the ball and opening them up. But the most important thing is scoring a goal.

“I don’t have any doubts if we’d got a goal at any time in the second half, we probably would have got a winner.

“It is a kicking considering their goal was the first time they’ve been in our box, and that might have been the last time as well.”

Stevenage travel to 20th-placed Colchester next week and Evans recognised the importance of bouncing straight back from such an agonising defeat.

He said: “It will be hard to look at the table tonight and tomorrow.

“I think we’ll all go home tonight, we’ll all remember the chances, we’ll look at the full game tomorrow and we’ll get ready for another cup final next week.

“Seven matches, seven cup finals.”

